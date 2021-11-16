Weah’s goal gains US bumpy 1-1 draw at Jamaica in qualifier

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Tim Weah’s 11th-minute goal was matched by Michail Antonio’s spectacular 34-yard strike in the 22nd minute, leaving the United States with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier. Coming off Friday’s 2-0 home win against Mexico, the U.S. was looking to move into strong position to reach the World Cup as qualifying passed the halfway point. But a point on the road still left the Americans on track to claim one of three spots from North and Central America and the Caribbean.