Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:06 am

South Carolina injured freshman Johnson out for the season

KEYT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman guard Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee in the top-ranked Gamecocks win over South Dakota. The school announced Johnson’s status Tuesday. Johnson was the high school Naismith Player of the Year and part of South Carolina’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class this season. She had come off the bench in the Gamecocks first two games. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Johnson added tenacity and competitiveness to the program and that will aid in her recovery. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content