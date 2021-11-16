Odukale, Hugley help Pitt hold off UNC Wilmington 59-51

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Femi Odukale scored 15 points, John Hugley had 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Pittsburgh held on to beat UNC Wilmington 59-51. UNCW, which trailed by as many as 17 points, used a 13-2 spurt to its deficit to 49-47 when Jaylen Fornes hit a 3 midway through the second. The Seahawks made just 1 of 15 from the field thereon as Pitt made 8 of 14 from the free-throw line to seal it. Trazarien White had 14 points for UNCW (1-2) and Mike Okauru added 12 points. Pitt (1-2), which lost its first two games of the season for just the second time in the last 25 years, avoided its first 0-3 start to a season Pitt since 1996-97.