Northwestern turns back New Orleans with strong finish

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ty Berry added 17 points, and Northwestern broke away late in the second half to defeat New Orleans 83-67. The game was tied 35-all at halftime before New Orleans opened the second half with a 9-2 run. Northwestern regained the lead at 51-50 on a pair of free throws by Julian Roper near the 10-minute mark. One tie and six lead changes later, Berry and Robbie Beran made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, giving Northwestern a 66-59 lead at 5:36. Later, Beran, Berry and Boo Buie buried 3-pointers for a 78-65 lead with just under three minutes remaining.