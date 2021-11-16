After DWI stop, Banchero plays for No. 7 Duke in win

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving. The freshman finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ 92-52 win over Gardner Webb. Banchero was stopped by police early Sunday morning in nearby Hillsborough along with teammate Michael Savarino — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson. Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released. Savarino did not play against Gardner-Webb.