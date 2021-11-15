Young, Collins each score 23 as Hawks beat Magic 129-111

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young and John Collins each scored 23 points and the Atlanta Hawks won their second straight game with a 129-111 victory over the Orlando Magic. Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 20 for Atlanta, which snapped a six-game skid with a 20-point win over defending NBA champion Milwaukee on Sunday. Cole Anthony had 27 points and 11 assists for the Magic, who have dropped three straight and five of six. Lou Williams hit a layup to push the lead back to double digits with 9:26 left in the game, and the Magic, trailing by 11, called timeout. It didn’t help. Capela immediately stole the ball from Franz Wagner, and the Hawks went up 14 on Delon Wright’s 3. The Magic didn’t pull within double digits the rest of the way.