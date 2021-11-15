Wizards stay hot, erase 19-point deficit to beat Pelicans

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and the Washington Wizards erased a 19-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 105-100 for their fifth consecutive victory. Washington at 10-3 is off to the franchise’s best start in 47 years when the Bullets opened the 1974-75 season 11-2. The Wizards have done this with and without All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who missed a second consecutive game mourning the death of his grandmother. Dinwiddie also had nine assists. New Orleans lost for the 13th time in 15 games this season. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 31 points.