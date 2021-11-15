Washington in need of coach again after Lake’s brief tenure

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Huskies are hiring a search firm, creating an advisory committee and hoping to find the right fit this time after football coach Jimmy Lake was fired. Athletic director Jen Cohen says the school will conduct a swift but thorough search to find a replacement for Lake, who was the coach for less than two full season. She says the school’s primary focus is on the players who are on the team now. Washington has one of three head coaching vacancies in the Pac-12, along with USC and Washington State.