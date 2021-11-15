Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:12 pm

Texans focus on eliminating mistakes as they try to end skid

KEYT

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach David Culley insists the Texans are working hard to be competitive each week and are not throwing in the towel in hopes of gaining a higher draft pick. The first-year coach was asked why he’s sticking with veteran Tyrod Taylor at quarterback instead of using these last eight games to develop rookie Davis Mills and focus on the future with Houston’s season already lost after dropping the past eight games before Sunday’s bye. “Our football team basically goes out and tries to win the next ballgame,” Culley said.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content