Swiatek spoils Badosa’s birthday at WTA Finals

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has departed the WTA Finals with a win after spoiling Paula Badosa’s birthday 7-5, 6-4 in Guadalajara. The Pole couldn’t advance from her group after losing her first two singles but got to finish her two-title season with a smile. She also ended Badosa’s eight-match winning streak. Swiatek came from a break down in each set. Badosa turned 24 on Monday. She had already qualified first in their group and will face Spanish compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The Associated Press

