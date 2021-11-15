Norwich hires Dean Smith a week after he was fired by Villa

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich has hired Dean Smith as coach a week after he was fired by Aston Villa. Norwich says Smith signed a 2 1/2-year contract. Norwich is in last place in the Premier League. Smith says “it’s great to get straight back in with a club that are determined to be progressive.” Smith replaces Daniel Farke who was fired on Nov. 6 within an hour of leading Norwich to its first league win of the season at Brentford. It also ended the team’s 20-game winless streak in the Premier League stretching across two seasons.