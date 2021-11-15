No. 19 Ohio State balanced in 89-58 win over Bowling Green

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Five players scored in double figures for No. 19 Ohio State, which routed Bowling Green 89-58 on Monday night. The Buckeyes (3-0) started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close. E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points. Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12. Chandler Turner led the Falcons (1-2) with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.