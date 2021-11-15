Italy again head to WCup playoffs as Switzerland wins group

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

European champion Italy will again have to go through the playoffs as it bids to qualify for next year’s World Cup. Italy was held to 0-0 at Northern Ireland in its final World Cup qualifier. Switzerland beat Bulgaria 4-0 to clinch top spot in Europe Group C and a place in next year’s tournament in Qatar. Italy lost a playoff to Sweden in 2017 and failed to qualify for the last World Cup. FIFA will make the playoffs draw on Nov. 26 in Zurich. Teams will need to advance past two opponents to reach the World Cup.