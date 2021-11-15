Fast track: Scally a Bundesliga starter, set for US debut

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The newest player on the U.S. national team feels like he fits right in. While former high school classmates are getting ready for Thanksgiving break of their college freshman semesters, 18-year-old defender Joe Scally could make his debut as a reserve in Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifier at Jamaica. Scally signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City team at 15 in March 2018, joined Borussia Mönchengladbach in January 2021 and has started the club’s first 10 Bundesliga matches this season. He joined former Under-17 teammates Gio Reyna, Ricardo Pepi George Bello, Giancluca Busio in the senior player pool.