By
Published 4:58 pm

Emmert says NCAA efforts to reform not motivated by fear

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer

NCAA President Mark Emmert says the association’s move to restructure college sports is not being driven by fear but by the desire to seize an opportunity to tackle issues that have been building for decades. Emmert spoke to reporters after the NCAA’s online constitutional convention, during which the entire membership weighed in on the proposed scaled-down version of the association’s foundational document. Rewriting the constitution is the first step toward decentralizing college sports’ governance and deemphasizing the role of the NCAA. A vote is expected in January.

