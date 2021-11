EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 75-37 win over Knox. Ray’Sean Taylor had 13 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Desmond Polk added 10 points and six rebounds. Shamar Wright had six rebounds. Duane Goodman had 10 points for the Prairie Fire.