AP source: Rodríguez, Tigers reach $77M, five-year contract

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $77 million, five-year contract. The agreement is subject to a successful physical, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was contingent on the medical tests. Rodríguez was 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance for the Boston Red Sox this year. The 28-year-old Rodríguez was 1-1 in three postseason starts.