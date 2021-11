MIAMI (AP) — USA Basketball swept the gold medals at the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup, earning the American men and women qualifying spots for next year’s World Cup. The U.S. teams both topped the teams from Brazil in the finals Sunday. The U.S. men prevailed 21-15, and the U.S. women won 21-9. Both American teams went 5-0 in the tournament. The U.S. men won their games by a combined 108-75 score, the U.S. women by a dominant 107-31 count.