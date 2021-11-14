Skip to Content
Stephen Curry relishes Cam Newton’s return to Panthers

By STEVE REED
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stephen Curry wasn’t happy the Golden State Warriors lost in his home city of Charlotte, North Carolina to the Hornets on Sunday night. But the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was pretty excited that earlier in the day quarterback Cam Newton returned in a big way to help the Carolina Panthers beat the first-place Cardinals 34-10 in Arizona. Newton re-signed with Carolina this past Thursday. Curry said it was “true Cam fashion” that he ran for a touchdown and threw for a score the first two times he touched the ball. Curry is a lifelong Panthers fan who had a chance to hit the team’s Keep Pounding drum before the start of Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

