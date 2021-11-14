Spain edges Sweden 1-0 to qualify for World Cup

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Spain beat Sweden 1-0 with a late goal by substitute Álvaro Morata to qualify for the World Cup for the 12th straight time. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden will take part in the playoffs. Morata scored the winner from inside the area in the 86th minute after a long-range shot by Dani Olmo struck the post. The victory in the tense match in Seville secured Spain first place in Group B and the automatic spot in next year’s tournament in Qatar.