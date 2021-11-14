Sidney Crosby expected to play for Penguins against Capitals

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Penguins star Sidney Crosby is expected to play in Pittsburgh’s game at Washington after he and three teammates were activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. Coach Mike Sullivan, who also rejoined the Penguins for Sunday night’s game after exiting COVID-19 protocol, said all four of those players would be available. The Penguins activated Crosby, as well as defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel. Pettersson and Ruhwedel actually exited COVID-19 protocol earlier this week and played in a game against Florida on Thursday, but they were unable to join the Penguins in Ottawa for Saturday night’s game because of Canada’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols.