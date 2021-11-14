No. 24 Virginia Tech women sail past George Mason 81-52

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 24-ranked Virginia Tech established early control and beat George Mason 81-52. After Tamia Lawhorne’s basket pulled the Patriots within 11-10, Emily Lytle and Aisha Sheppard each made 3-pointers, Kitley made a jumper and Azana Baines added a layup for a 10-0 run. George Mason closed to within 24-21 on Jordan Wakefield’s 3 with 5:45 before halftime, but Virginia Tech broke away with a 15-0 run to close the quarter and led 39-21 at halftime. Wakefield scored 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3,