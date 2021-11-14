Kokrak rallies with 4 straight birdies and wins Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Jason Kokrak is the Houston Open winner after a big rally on the back nine. Kokrak made four straight birdies and closed with a 65 for a two-shot victory over fading Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Tway. It’s his third victory in the last 13 months on the PGA Tour. Kokrak wouldn’t have seen this coming on Saturday morning. He thought he took himself out of the tournament when he shot 41 on the back nine to complete his second round and was 10 shots behind. He was 10 shots better on the back nine when it counted Sunday afternoon.