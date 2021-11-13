Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:08 pm

Weber St. smokes Southern Utah 62-0 in its Big Sky farewell

KEYT

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Weber State sent Southern Utah out of the Big Sky Conference with a 62-0 loss. The 62 points is tied for the ninth most in a game in Weber State history. It was the final Big Sky game between the two in-state rivals and it ended with the first shutout by Weber State against a Big Sky team since 2007. The Thunderbirds are moving up to FBS level and will be members of the Western Athletic Conference starting the 2022-23 season. Bronson Barron completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 225 yards and three scores for Weber State. Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller was intercepted three times.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content