Rising throws 2 TDs, Utah pushes past Arizona 38-29

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Rising threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns, T.J. Pledger ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and Utah maintained its lead in the Pac-12 South by beating Arizona 38-29. It was a hard-earned win for the Utes, who had a tougher time than expected with the last-place Wildcats. Arizona led for a big chunk of the first half and kept the game tight all afternoon. Utah finally closed the game with a bruising 15-play, 75-yard drive that lasted more than eight minutes and was capped by Pledger’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left.