CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Tevin Olison had 27 points as Youngstown State defeated Southeast Missouri 97-79. Garrett Covington had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Penguins. Michael Akuchie added 16 points. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points. DQ Nicholas had 17 points for the Redhawks. Eric Reed Jr. added 17 points. Nygal Russell had 11 points and 11 rebounds.