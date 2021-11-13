Ohlsen kicks 41-yard FG to get Cal Poly past Idaho St. 32-29

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Ohlsen kicked a 41-yard field goal with four seconds left to give Cal Poly a 32-29 victory over Idaho State. Cal Poly (2-8, 1-6 Big Sky Conference) ended an eight-game losing streak while Idaho State (1-9, 1-6) has lost five straight. The game looked like it was headed for overtime when Cal Poly punted, but Ja’Maree Boone fumbled the ball and Dominic Stellini-Splan recovered for the Mustangs at the Bengals 34 with 33 seconds remaining. Spencer Brasch threw three touchdown passes for Cal Poly. Sagan Gronauer had two touchdown passes and Tyevin Ford ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Idaho State.