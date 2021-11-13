Skip to Content
Marchessault, Dadonov get two each; Knights top Canucks, 7-4

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 7-4 on Saturday night. Vegas extended its win streak to 8-2-0 since Oct. 26. Marchessault scored his 100th goal as a Golden Knight to put Vegas ahead 5-4, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Reilly Smith, Brayden McNabb and Jake Leschyshyn also scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner, who improved to 6-1 in his last seven starts, stopped 39 shots. Nils Hoglander scored twice for the Canucks. J.T. Miller and Tanner Pearson also scored, while Demko made 31 saves.

