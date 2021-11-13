Skip to Content
Kannely-Robles, Tracy help Dixie St. top Fort Lewis 62-21

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Drew Kannely-Robles ran for four touchdowns, Kobe Tracy threw three touchdown passes and Dixie State snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 62-21 win over Fort Lewis. Kannely-Robles carried the ball on each of the game’s first three plays from scrimmage, running for 21 and 31 yards before scoring a 16-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 just 48 seconds in and the Trailblazers exploded for 35 second-quarter points to make it 49-7 at halftime. Emmanuel Nwosu had 18 carries for 153 yards for Division-II Fort Lewis. Armon Hickson completed 21 of 37 passes for 281 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. 

