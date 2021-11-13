Jaylen Warren, No. 10 Oklahoma State roll past TCU, 63-17

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla, (AP) — Jaylen Warren ran for three touchdowns to help No. 10 Oklahoma State roll past TCU 63-17. The Cowboys won their third straight. Oklahoma State moved into a tie for first place in the conference with Oklahoma with two games remaining, including a showdown with the Sooners on November 27. TCU (4-6, 2-5) couldn’t carry the momentum from a stunning win over then-No. 14 Baylor the previous week.