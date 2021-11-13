Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

Sam Huff, the hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games from the mid-1950s to the early 1960s, has died. He was 87. Huff family lawyer Deborah Matthews told The Associated Press that Huff died Saturday of natural causes in Winchester, Virginia. Raised in West Virginia in coal mining country, Huff became a two-time All-Pro in a career that spanned 1956-69. He later became a popular player and announcer in Washington. Huff went to five Pro Bowls, four with the Giants and one with Washington, playing in an era when he regularly crashed into the likes of Jim Brown, Jim Taylor and other bruising running backs.