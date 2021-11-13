Haener’s 3 TDs, rugged defense lead Fresno State victory

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns and the Fresno State defense shut down New Mexico in a 34-7 victory. Haener completed 24 of 31 passes. Jordan Mims caught four passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Fresno State allowed just 196 yards and seven first downs. New Mexico quarterback Isaiah Chavez attempted only seven passes, completing three for 34 yards. Freshman running back Aaron Dumas had a season-high 143 yards, just 53 yards less than his team’s total offense.