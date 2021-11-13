Green hits 5 3s, UCF holds off Miami 95-89

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points with five 3-pointers, C.J. Walker had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Central Florida beat Miami 95-89. UCF led 43-35 at the break and opened the second half on a 9-0 run to build the largest lead of the game at 17. That’s when Miami’s Isaiah Wong took over, scoring 15 straight points for the Hurricanes to get within 60-52. Green made UCF’s 11th and final 3-pointer with 1:25 left for an 84-74 lead. But Miami took advantage of a pair of UCF turnovers and got it to 92-89 with 10 seconds left on Jordan Miller’s layup. But Dre Fuller Jr. sealed it with two free throws.