Georgia State’s late stop saves 42-40 win vs. No. 22 Coastal

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Nose tackle Thomas Gore stopped Shermari Jones’ run for a two-point conversion with 1:09 to play and Georgia State held on to defeat No. 22 Coastal Carolina 42-40 for the Panthers’ first-ever victory over a ranked opponent. Darren Grainger threw a go-ahead touchdown and Tucker Gregg added his third scoring run after Georgia State blew a 28-16 lead in the second half to go up 42-34. But Coastal Carolina drew within a 2-pointer of tying on Bryce Carpenter’s 17-yard scoring pass to tight Isaiah Likely. Gore quickly corralled Jones from behind for the critical stop. 

