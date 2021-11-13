Duquesne takes see-saw affair beating C. Connecticut 31-27

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for three scores and his 30-yarder to Cyrus Holder with 29 seconds left carried Duquesne past Central Connecticut 31-27 in a back-and-forth game. The Blue Devils led 27-24 and sought to add to their lead. But on third-and-6, Duquesne’s Maxi Hradecny sacked Blue Devils’ quarterback Shon Mitchell and the Dukes’ Tim Lowery recovered at the Duquesne 39-yard line. Perrantes proceeded to march Duquesne 61 yards in six plays in 82 seconds to complete the game-winning drive.