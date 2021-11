NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 22 points as St. John’s rolled past Saint Peter’s 91-70 in nononference play. Tareq Coburn had 17 points for the Red Storm (2-0), while Posh Alexander contributed 12 points and nine assists. Clarence Rupert and Jaylen Murray had 11 points apiece to lead the Peacocks (0-2).