WRs Perry, Roberson rise to FBS elite for No. 13 Wake Forest

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Roberson are thriving two of the nation’s top receivers for No. 13 Wake Forest. Perry entered the week tied for third in the Bowl Subdivision ranks with 10 touchdown grabs. Roberson was tied for 10th with eight TD catches. The duo is a key reason why the Demon Deacons’ offense is putting up big numbers entering Saturday night’s visit from No. 21 North Carolina State. Both players have followed the Demon Deacons’ formula of redshirting recruits to give them time to develop strength and technique before playing major roles.