Washington St. pulls away in second half, tops Seattle 79-61

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points and Washington State defeated Seattle 79-61 for the Cougars’ 20th straight nonconference victory. Roberts hit four 3-pointers and was joined in double-figure scoring by Dishon Jackson and Noah Williams with 13 points each and Mouhamed Gueye with 10. The Redhawks were led by Nate Robinson who made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Riley Grigsby added 12 points. Seattle played its second game since Jim Hayford announced his resignation as head coach on Thursday. Hayford had been on paid administrative leave since last Friday following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage.