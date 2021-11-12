Skip to Content
Shoma Uno takes the lead at NHK Trophy, Zhou in 2nd

TOKYO (AP) — Shoma Uno edged Vincent Zhou of the United States to take the lead after the short program at the NHK Trophy. Uno opened with a quad flip and then landed a quad toe as part of a planned combination jump but could only manage a double toe instead of a triple toe on the second element. The Olympic silver medalist also landed a triple axel and finished with 102.58 points. Defending champion Kaori Sakamoto led a 1-2 finish for Japan in the women’s short program. The NHK Trophy is the fourth event of the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix series.

