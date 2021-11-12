Salah’s Egypt through to World Cup qualifying playoffs

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Egypt is through to Africa’s World Cup qualifying playoffs after fighting back from 2-0 down for a 2-2 draw in Angola. The point ensured Egypt won Group F with a game to spare and denied Gabon the chance of stealing the playoff place in a final group game in Egypt next week. Gabon surprised Libya 1-0 a few hours before the Angola-Egypt game kicked off thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty. It ended Libya’s own hopes of making the payoffs and kept Gabon’s faint chances alive. Reigning African champion Algeria is nearly through after beating Djibouti 4-0.