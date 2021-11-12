Rozner leads by 1 after 2 rounds of title defense in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Antoine Rozner has taken a one-stroke lead after two rounds of his title defense at the Dubai Championship. He rolled in a right-to-left birdie putt from eight feet at No. 18 to shoot 8-under 64 in his second round. Holing a sixth birdie in his final eight holes allowed the French golfer to break away from a three-way tie for the lead with Francesco Laporta and JB Hansen. Rozner is 15 under par overall. He has yet to drop a shot this week on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he shot 25 under last year to claim his first European Tour title.