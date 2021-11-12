Skip to Content
No. 1 South Carolina cruises to 72-41 win over South Dakota

By TOM SAVAGE
Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored 15 points — including four 3-pointers — and No. 1 South Carolina overwhelmed South Dakota 72-41 Friday night at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational. The Gamecocks (2-0) built a quick 10-0 lead, and South Dakota didn’t get its first field goal until Liv Korngable scored with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. Korngable finished with 24 points and five rebounds to lead the Coyotes (0-2). Zia Cooke added 10 points for the Gamecocks.

