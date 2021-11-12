Italy and Switzerland still level on points after 1-1 draw

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Another missed penalty from Ballon d’Or candidate Jorginho means European champion Italy still has some work to do in order to qualify for the World Cup. A 1-1 draw with visiting Switzerland on Friday kept Italy atop Group C entering the final round of qualifiers. But only on goal difference. Silvan Widmer put Switzerland ahead early on with a booming shot from beyond the 18-yard box after being set up by Noah Okafor. Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalized for Italy before the break with a brave header to redirect a free kick from Lorenzo Insigne inside a crowded area. Jorginho had a chance to win it for Italy but blasted a 90th-minute penalty attempt over the bar.