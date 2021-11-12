Former soccer executive charged with sexually abusing minor

MADRID (AP) — Spanish media reports that public prosecutors have charged a former president of Valencia soccer club with sexually abusing a minor. Prosecutors have accused Pedro Cortés of sexually abusing an underage member of the club’s youth teams last year. They are seeking a two-year prison sentence. Cortés was president of Valencia from 1997-2001. Prosecutors say Cortés touched the player in an inappropriate fashion while driving in his car. They say Cortés knew the youth after the player’s family hired a company run by the soccer official’s son to represent him. Cortés has denied the charges.