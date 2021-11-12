Bridges, Ball lead Hornets past Walker, Knicks 104-96

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 24 points on some high-flying dunks and spin moves, LaMelo Ball had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 12 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets battled back from an early 16-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 104-96 for just their second win in the last seven games. Gordon Hayward added 22 points and seven assists, and Terry Rozier chipped in with 18 points as the Hornets outscored the Knicks 34-21 in the third quarter to erase a nine-point halftime deficit. Kemba Walker broke out of his shooting slump against his former team, scoring 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting for the Knicks, who have lost five of seven.