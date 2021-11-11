Skip to Content
Reigning NCAA champion Stanford women top Morgan State 91-36

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Francesca Belibi scored 12 points, Lexie Hull added 11 points, and defending NCAA champion Stanford beat Morgan State 91-36 in its season opener.Cameron Brink had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the third-ranked Cardinal (1-0). Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer mixed and matched rotations and that produced a balanced attack from her deep and versatile roster. Stanford scored 47 bench points and 14 out of 15 players scored.

The Associated Press

