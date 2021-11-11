Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to deal with Rams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams. He chose Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations. The Browns released Beckham on Monday midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team. After considering his options, Beckham elected to join NFL yards passing leader Matthew Stafford in one of the league’s most productive passing offenses. He will play alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp and starters Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.