No. 20 Badgers lose RB Mellusi to season-ending knee injury

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 20 Wisconsin has lost leading rusher Chez Mellusi for the rest of the season. He injured his left knee in last weekend’s win over Rutgers. Coach Paul Chryst says the Clemson transfer won’t play again this season and likely wouldn’t be available for spring practice. Mellusi had rushed for 815 yards this season to rank fifth in the Big Ten. Wisconsin carries a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s home game with Northwestern.