Miami, Florida St renew rivalry with tangible goals looming

By BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Miami and Florida State are unranked teams and the rivalry doesn’t have the fanfare it had when the programs combined to win seven national titles between 1983-2001. But the Hurricanes (5-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Seminoles (3-6, 2-4) are still playing for tangible goals. Miami needs a win to keep whatever realistic hope it has of winning the ACC’s Coastal Division alive. Florida State needs a win to extend its hopes of finishing the regular season at 6-6 and becoming bowl-eligible.