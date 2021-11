PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mike Meadows recorded the first triple-double in Portland history and the Pilots beat Division III Willamette 122-78. Meadows had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Portland set a record for most points in a game. Moses Wood scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Chika Nduka scored 15 with 10 rebounds and Chris Austin scored 16. Cedric Coward scored 24 points for the Bearcats.